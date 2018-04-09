Actually kind of funny.
Four words you probably wouldn’t associate with a Twitter account run by the Chicago Police.
But the 14th District — also known as the Shakespeare District — has developed an undeniable sense of humor.
One recent tweet:
“We’ve had numerous calls to our District station to inquire about the whereabouts of the missing “Spring” season here in Chicago. Our investigation is ongoing.”
An accompanying GIF features Luke Skywalker looking though binoculars.
The 14th District police station patrols Northwest Side neighborhoods including Wicker Park, Bucktown, Logan Square, Avondale and Humboldt Park.
Here’s another one explaining why the district bears the name of a 16th-century author:
“Each District is numbered and has a name. Ours is Shakespeare because we have the most poetic Officers.
“Roses are red
Violets are blue
You have the right to remain silent
Wait, that wasn’t good It’s because we are located at the intersection Shakespeare + California Ave”
Another tweet expresses an affinity of Steven Seagal movies filmed in Chicago and notes that scenes for “Above the Law” were shot in Wicker Park.
The tweets, of course, are interspersed with information regarding more traditional police matters, such as information on missing persons and community warnings.
A glance at Twitter accounts run by several of the other 21 police districts in Chicago show a much more sober approach to social media.
It’s not clear who controls the account.
Chicago Polices spokesman Anthony Guglielmi and 14th District Commander Fabian A. Saldana didn’t immediately return requests for comment.