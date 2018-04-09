To tweet, or not to tweet? In CPD’s Shakespeare District, there’s no question

The Twitter account for the Chicago Police Department's 14th District celebrated National Twinkie Day on Friday, April 6 by tweeting this picture from the movie "Die Hard." The character grabbing the Twinkies is Chicago police Sgt. Al Powell, played in the movie by actor Reginald VelJohnson — who follows the CPD 14th District on Twitter. | Screenshot

Actually kind of funny.

Four words you probably wouldn’t associate with a Twitter account run by the Chicago Police.

But the 14th District — also known as the Shakespeare District — has developed an undeniable sense of humor.

One recent tweet:

“We’ve had numerous calls to our District station to inquire about the whereabouts of the missing “Spring” season here in Chicago. Our investigation is ongoing.”

An accompanying GIF features Luke Skywalker looking though binoculars.

We've had numerous calls to our District station to inquire about the whereabouts of the missing "Spring" season here in Chicago. Our investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Mo3wd18eFM — Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) April 4, 2018

The 14th District police station patrols Northwest Side neighborhoods including Wicker Park, Bucktown, Logan Square, Avondale and Humboldt Park.

Here’s another one explaining why the district bears the name of a 16th-century author:

“Each District is numbered and has a name. Ours is Shakespeare because we have the most poetic Officers.

“Roses are red

Violets are blue

You have the right to remain silent

Wait, that wasn’t good It’s because we are located at the intersection Shakespeare + California Ave”

Each District is numbered and has a name. Ours is Shakespeare because we have the most poetic Officers.. Roses are red 🌹

Violets are blue 💙

You have the right to remain silent Wait, that wasn't good 🤔Its because we are located at the intersection Shakespeare + California Ave https://t.co/Aty2EmfCuf — Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) March 31, 2018

Another tweet expresses an affinity of Steven Seagal movies filmed in Chicago and notes that scenes for “Above the Law” were shot in Wicker Park.

The tweets, of course, are interspersed with information regarding more traditional police matters, such as information on missing persons and community warnings.

A glance at Twitter accounts run by several of the other 21 police districts in Chicago show a much more sober approach to social media.

It’s not clear who controls the account.

Chicago Polices spokesman Anthony Guglielmi and 14th District Commander Fabian A. Saldana didn’t immediately return requests for comment.