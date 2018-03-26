Tobacco store search leads to marijuana possession charges in Lockport

Police searched a tobacco shop Friday and charged a man with marijuana possession in southwest suburban Lockport.

Murad Nassar, 38, of Worth, was charged with a felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, according to Orland Park police.

Police concluded a weeks-long investigation into Lockport drug sales by searching the Tobacco Empire store at 1051 E. 9th St. in Lockport, police said.

Officers recovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $2,300 of cash, police said.

Nasser was taken to Will County Jail and was scheduled for a bond hearing.