Today at Chicago International Film Festival: ‘Life and Nothing More’

Antonio Mendez Esparza crafts another fine working-class drama cast with first-time actors like his “Aqui y Alla” that screened at Facets in 2013. With effortless naturalism, the Spanish writer-director observes social reality for a Florida family: Regina, her 15-year-old son Andrew and her 3-year-old daughter Ry’nesia. Individuality is underscored by the distinct styles of anger displayed as Regina does her best to make sure Andrew does not join his father in jail. Inspired by Italian neorealists, Esparza is never didactic. Racial profiling and Trump campaign discord are contexts, not talking points. Scenes in a Tallahassee courtroom, classroom and clinic sympathize with his characters. A bravura last cut and sound cue punctuate this revelatory slice of everyday life. 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23.

The Chicago International Film Festival continues through Oct. 26 at AMC River East 21, 322 E. Illinois.