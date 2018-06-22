Chicago weekend forecast: Saturday showers, Sunday sun

Two men with umbrellas pass on Morgan Street during the rain Thursday morning. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

Chicago isn’t done with the rain just yet. And it will remain cool through the weekend.

Here’s the weather forecast from ABC7 weather:

Friday morning: showers and storms. Temps: 60s

Friday: More showers and storms. High: 66, Low: 59

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle in the morning. High: 74, Low: 61

Sunday: Partly cloudy but mainly dry. High: 79, Low: 61

Monday: A clear, gorgeous day. High: 80, Low: 63

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and with storms late. High: 84, Low: 68

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 85, Low: 70

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 86, Low: 70