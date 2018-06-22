Chicago isn’t done with the rain just yet. And it will remain cool through the weekend.
Here’s the weather forecast from ABC7 weather:
Friday morning: showers and storms. Temps: 60s
Friday: More showers and storms. High: 66, Low: 59
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle in the morning. High: 74, Low: 61
Sunday: Partly cloudy but mainly dry. High: 79, Low: 61
Monday: A clear, gorgeous day. High: 80, Low: 63
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and with storms late. High: 84, Low: 68
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 85, Low: 70
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 86, Low: 70