First weekend of summer looks mostly dry and sunny

Asa Harding skateboards down the Lakefront Path by Oak Street Beach while taking film photographs. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

The rain is gone, and Chicago can look forward to a mostly dry and sunny first weekend of summer.

According to the National Weather Service, while most of the area will remain dry all weekend, showers are possible mainly to the south of I-80.

Elsewhere, expect some breaks in the clouds on Saturday, with highs climbing back into the upper 70s, with the exception of areas near Lake Michigan, where an onshore winds will result in cooler conditions around 70.

Here’s the weather forecast from ABC7 weather:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower. High: 79, Low: 62

Sunday: Mostly sunny and significantly cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 65

Monday: Mostly sunny with storms at night. High: 86, Low: 69

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, muggy and stormy. High: 84, Low: 70

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and steamy with a morning shower. High: 88, Low: 71

Thursday: Mostly sunny with storms late. High: 90, Low: 72

Friday: Sunny and hot. High: 93, Low: 74