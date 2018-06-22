First weekend of summer looks mostly dry and sunny

Marchers in the 2016 Chicago Pride Parade. | Provided

Sunday is Chicago’s 49th annual Pride Parade. It’s shaping up to be a gorgeous day.

The rain is gone, and Chicago can look forward to a mostly dry and sunny first weekend of summer.

According to the National Weather Service, while most of the area will remain dry all weekend, showers are possible mainly to the south of I-80.

Here’s the weather forecast from ABC7 weather:

Wake-up: Mostly sunny and mild. Temps in the mid 60. to upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny with falling afternoon temperatures. Hi 82 lo 61

Monday: High thin clouds with storms at night. Hi 81 lo 64

Tuesday: Showers and storms. Hi 83 lo 70

Wednesday: Morning shower then clearing. Hi 85 lo 71

Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Hi 87 lo 70

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Hi 94 lo 75

Saturday: Partly cloudy and continued hot. Hi 95 lo 77