Man charged with robbing department store, stealing jewelry in Gold Coast

A central Illinois man has been charged with robbing two Gold Coast businesses since January.

Todd Howe, 51, is charged with one felony count each of robbery armed with a firearm and theft between $10,000 and $100,000, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Howe is accused of shoplifting multiple items about 11:50 a.m. on Jan. 24 from a department store in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue, police said. As he took the merchandise out of the store, he pointed a handgun at an employee.

He’s also charged with stealing a ring from a jewelry store about 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the same block, police said. An employee had been showing him the ring when he grabbed it out of her hand and ran out of the store.

Howe was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Thursday in west suburban Cicero, police said. He lives in Elmwood, which is about 25 miles west of Peoria.

He was expected to appear in court for a bond hearing on Friday, according to police.