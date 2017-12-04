Well, that didn’t take long.
Two weeks after ex-Cook County Board President Todd Stroger said he was going to challenge Toni Preckwinkle for his old job, he has dropped out of the race.
Stroger was having difficulties collecting the thousands of signatures necessary to make the ballot, his campaign spokesman, Sean Howard, acknowledged. Stroger had originally geared up to run for commissioner of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District and will proceed with that plan.
“We were just a little bit under our internal goal but we had well beyond the required amount for Water Reclamation District. So he’s very content, happy and satisfied to run for Water Reclamation District because he wants to do a good job.”
When his announced his run for board president, Stroger cited the outcry over the since-repealed penny-per-ounce soda tax that Preckwinkle pushed as a primary reason for his political comeback attempt.
“I felt vindicated when they had to bring the whole tax back,” Stroger said of the soda tax
More details to come.