Todd Stroger announces he’ll again run for Cook County board president

Todd Stroger — the former Cook County board president who was unseated by Toni Preckwinkle amid furor over a county sales-tax increase — told WFLD-Channel 32 on Monday morning that he plans to run against Preckwinkle in the next county board president’s race.

Stroger cited the outcry over the since-repealed penny-an-ounce soda tax that Preckwinkle pushed as a primary reason for his political comeback attempt.

“I felt vindicated when they had to bring the whole tax back,” Stroger said of the soda tax. “There’s a lot of people who are not happy with the current administration, and I think there’s a lot of people who had felt I did a good job.”

Stroger had been eyeing a return to political office for some time. In October, he told the Chicago Sun-Times he was eyeing a run for a seat on the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District board, which oversees the city’s sanitary sewer system.

