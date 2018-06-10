Toddler found roaming down street in northwest Indiana

Police are searching for the parents of a young girl who was found walking by herself Saturday night in northwest Indiana.

About 9:10 p.m., officers noticed the toddler walking in the 2900 block of Cambridge Way in Highland and were unable to locate her parents or anyone who recognized her, according to Highland police.

She is described as a 2-foot, 30-pound girl with a distinctive mark on her left forearm, police said.

Anyone with information about the girl or her parents should call police at (219) 838-3184.