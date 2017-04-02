Our Pledge To You

04/03/2017, 08:10am

Toddler seriously injured in two-story fall on North Side

By Sun-Times Wire
A toddler was seriously injured in a two-story fall Sunday afternoon on the North Side.

About 2 p.m., the two-year-old fell two stories from a home in the 500 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in serious condition, Schroeder said.

