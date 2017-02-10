Tom Petty pulled off life support after no brain activity: TMZ

Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in San Diego, Calif. | Amy Harris/Invision/Associated Press

Tom Petty was taken to a hospital Sunday night after he was found unconscious and not breathing, TMZ reports.

The 66-year-old singer and songwriter was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital from his Malibu home, suffering from a heart attack, according to TMZ. He was placed on life support, but has been removed after he had no brain activity, TMZ reports.

Last November, Petty said his 40th anniversary tour might be his “last big one.”

Petty played at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California Sunday night after his Aug. 25 show was postponed.

The three-time Grammy award winner is a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer best known for his popular tracks such as “I Won’t Back Down,” “Free Fallin’,” Runnin’ Down a Dream” and “American Girl.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.