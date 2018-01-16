Tom Steyer to speak at Chicago’s Women’s March this Saturday

Hundreds of thousands of people protest in the streets as part of the Women's March on Chicago, Jan. 21, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

WASHINGTON — Tom Steyer, the billionaire Democratic activist who is bankrolling an impeach President Donald Trump drive, will be one of the featured speakers at the Women’s March on Saturday in Chicago, one of a series of marches across the nation coming as Trump marks his first year as president.

Steyer, mentioned as a possible 2020 presidential contender, took himself out of the running for a California bid in 2018 for governor or senator. Instead, he is focusing on spending millions of his own dollars towards building voter turnout in 2018 and his “Need to Impeach” campaign.

The event, called the “March to the Polls” by the organizers, will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Columbus Parkway and Congress Drive near Grant Park, the same place as last year.

“Our speakers reflect the focus of this year’s march – turning energy into votes,” said Liz Radford, a Women’s March Chicago organizer said in a statement. “These are women and allies working within and challenging the political system to be inclusive, supportive of all women and people of color, and to more directly reflect the demands of the people. There is a lot of work to do and our speakers are on the frontlines.”

The speakers include…

Tahera Ahmad

Associate Chaplain and Director of Interfaith Engagement, Northwestern University

Bridget Gainer

Cook County Commissioner

Lisa Madigan

Illinois Attorney General

Quiana McKenzie

Regional Campaign Finance Advisor, Emily’s List

Channyn Lynne Parker

Project Manager, Chicago House’s TransLife Project

Rep. Jan Schakowsky

U.S. House of Representatives

Chakena Sims

Board of Directors, Chicago Votes

Tom Steyer

Founder and President, NextGen America

K. Sujata

President and CEO, Chicago Foundation of Women

Celina Villanueva

New Americans Democracy Project, Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights

Suzette Wright

former Chicago Ford Assembly Plant employee