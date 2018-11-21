Toni Preckwinkle surveys county workers on sexual harassment

After putting together a team of experts to advise her on sexual harassment, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle sent out a survey Monday to county employees on the “Culture of Reporting Harassment.”

The survey explores whether employees have reported sexual harassment — or chosen not to report problems.

It comes about two weeks after the mayoral hopeful faced criticism for her handling of sexual harassment allegations against her former chief of staff John Keller.

The Hyde Park Democrat fired Keller in mid-September for “inappropriate and disrespectful behavior.” Days later, at her mayoral announcement, Preckwinkle insisted that she had no prior knowledge of any harassment or sexual abuse allegations against Keller.

But after a Chicago Tribune report released two weeks ago, Preckwinkle admitted to knowing of an “unsubstantiated rumor” in March. The revelation prompted criticism from rivals in the crowded race for mayor.

Preckwinkle has defended her handling of the matter, insisting she had little to go on in March and took action as soon as she received specific allegations against Keller. But she also assembled a “group of experts to advise my Administration” on handling harassment questions in cases where little information is provided about the potential wrongdoing.

In the survey, employees are asked if they know “how and where to report harassing behavior” and if they’ve reported an incident within the last five years. They are also asked if they have chosen not to report an incident, and to explain why. Other question explore whether they believe there would be a fair investigation of complaints and whether they fear retaliation.

A spokeswoman for Preckwinkle said in a statement the goal is “to ensure our workplace is one in which all are treated with dignity and respect and where those who are not, feel safe to report.”

It also serves as a follow up to the mandated sexual harassment training that all employees are required to take and will inform the internal working group, which has been in planning stages since September, the spokeswoman said.

“Organizations across all sectors are dealing with the very questions we are regarding harassment,” the spokeswoman said. “President Preckwinkle wants Cook County to be a leader. This working group will include key staff leaders and external subject matter experts. They will explore the practices and policies to enhance the prevention and prohibition of harassment in the workplace.”