21 passengers left without heat on disabled charter bus on I-55

A charter bus broke down on I-55 on Wednesday, Jan. 30, leaving 21 passengers stranded in subzero temperatures | Illinois State Police

A Chicago-bound charter bus broke down on I-55 early Wednesday morning, leaving more than 20 passengers without heat in subzero temperatures near southwest suburban Divernon.

Police responded about 6:45 a.m. to northbound I-55 near milepost 79, where they found the disabled bus and 21 passengers, including two children, according to Illinois State Police.

The bus had been without heat for a significant amount of time, police said.

Passengers were able to warm up in ISP vehicles and vans from the police academy before being taken to Toni’s Cafe, near the Auburn Travel Center in Divernon, where they were given food as they waited for another bus that was coming from St. Louis, police said.

The breakdown appeared to be caused by diesel fuel gelling in the fuel system, police said.

It was not yet known who the bus was operated by or where it was coming from, police said.