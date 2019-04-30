Laurie Metcalf, “Tootsie” lead Chicago pack for 2019 Tony Award nominations

Santino Fontana stars as Michael Dorsey in the new stage musical "Tootsie." | Julia Cervantes Photo

The 2019 Chicago Tony Awards will have some prominent Chicagoans and productions that originated in Chicago vying for the coveted awards.

The theater world was up early Tuesday morning as Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon announced the 2019 Tony Award nominations.

Among the top eight categories, Chicago is well-represented:

–Best musical: “Tootsie”

–Best actor in a leading role, musical: Santino Fontana, for his role as Michael Dorsey in “Tootsie”

–Best actress in leading role, musical: Stephanie J. Block, for her role as Star in “The Cher Show”

— Best actress in a leading role, play: Elaine May for “The Waverly Gallery” and Laurie Metcalf for “Hillary and Clinton”

“Tootsie” opened in Chicago for a two-week pre-Broadway world premiere last September at the Cadillac Palace. “The Cher Show” opened in Chicago for a monthlong pre-Broadway world premiere run in June at the former Oriental Theatre.

Chicago’s Laurie Metcalf (also a Steppenwolf ensemble member), a 2017 best actress Tony Award winner for “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” originally staged in 2016 at Victory Gardens Theater. It’s directed on Broadway by Rockford native and Tony-winner Joe Mantello.

Elaine May returned to Broadway after a five-decades absence to star in “The Waverly Gallery.” She was one of the founders of the Chicago improvisational troupe known as the Compass Players at the University of Chicago opposite Mike Nichols in the mid-1950s.

Rockford native Marin Mazzie, will receive a posthumous Tony for her leadership and advocacy as she battled ovarian cancer. Mazzie, a familiar site on Chicago’s stages, died last year at age 57 from the illness, which she battled for nearly three years. She previously received Tony nominations for her work in “Passion,” “Ragtime” and “Kiss Me, Kate.”

“Hadestown,” singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell Broadway debut, leads the Tony Award nominations with 14 nods, followed by the jukebox musical built around songs by the Temptations.

The adult “Hadestown,” which intertwines the myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone, elbowed aside more familiar names, including stage adaptations of “Tootsie” and “Beetlejuice,” which both also got best musical nods.

Here’s the full list of nominations:

Best Book of a Musical

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Dominique Morisseau

Beetlejuice

Scott Brown & Anthony King

Hadestown

Anaïs Mitchell

The Prom

Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin

Tootsie

Robert Horn

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater

Be More Chill

Music & Lyrics: Joe Iconis

Beetlejuice

Music & Lyrics: Eddie Perfect

Hadestown

Music & Lyrics: Anaïs Mitchell

The Prom

Music: Matthew Sklar

Lyrics: Chad Beguelin

To Kill a Mockingbird

Music: Adam Guettel

Tootsie

Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Annette Bening, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Bertie Carvel, Ink

Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band

Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird

Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This

Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman

Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ruth Wilson, King Lear

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

André De Shields, Hadestown

Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie

Patrick Page, Hadestown

Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Sarah Stiles, Tootsie

Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird

Bunny Christie, Ink

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Jan Versweyveld, Network

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Peter England, King Kong

Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

David Korins, Beetlejuice

Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Clint Ramos, Torch Song

Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Michael Krass, Hadestown

William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice

William Ivey Long, Tootsie

Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Ink

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Peter Mumford, The Ferryman

Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show

Howell Binkley, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Bradley King, Hadestown

Peter Mumford, King Kong

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice

Best Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork, Ink

Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird

Fitz Patton, Choir Boy

Nick Powell, The Ferryman

Eric Sleichim, Network

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice

Peter Hylenski, King Kong

Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Drew Levy, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown

Best Direction of a Play

Rupert Goold, Ink

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird

Ivo van Hove, Network

George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Best Direction of a Musical

Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown

Scott Ellis, Tootsie

Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Des McAnuff, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Casey Nicholaw, The Prom

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy

Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate

Denis Jones, Tootsie

David Neumann, Hadestown

Sergio Trujillo, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Orchestrations

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown

Simon Hale, Tootsie

Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate

Daniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Harold Wheeler, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-competitive Categories

—Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater

Rosemary Harris

Terrence McNally

Harold Wheeler

—Special Tony Awards

Marin Mazzie

Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company

Jason Michael Webb

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards will air at 7 p.m. June 9 on CBS. James Corden hosts.

Contributing: Associated Press