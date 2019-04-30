Laurie Metcalf, “Tootsie” lead Chicago pack for 2019 Tony Award nominations
The 2019 Chicago Tony Awards will have some prominent Chicagoans and productions that originated in Chicago vying for the coveted awards.
The theater world was up early Tuesday morning as Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon announced the 2019 Tony Award nominations.
Among the top eight categories, Chicago is well-represented:
–Best musical: “Tootsie”
–Best actor in a leading role, musical: Santino Fontana, for his role as Michael Dorsey in “Tootsie”
–Best actress in leading role, musical: Stephanie J. Block, for her role as Star in “The Cher Show”
— Best actress in a leading role, play: Elaine May for “The Waverly Gallery” and Laurie Metcalf for “Hillary and Clinton”
“Tootsie” opened in Chicago for a two-week pre-Broadway world premiere last September at the Cadillac Palace. “The Cher Show” opened in Chicago for a monthlong pre-Broadway world premiere run in June at the former Oriental Theatre.
Chicago’s Laurie Metcalf (also a Steppenwolf ensemble member), a 2017 best actress Tony Award winner for “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” originally staged in 2016 at Victory Gardens Theater. It’s directed on Broadway by Rockford native and Tony-winner Joe Mantello.
Elaine May returned to Broadway after a five-decades absence to star in “The Waverly Gallery.” She was one of the founders of the Chicago improvisational troupe known as the Compass Players at the University of Chicago opposite Mike Nichols in the mid-1950s.
Rockford native Marin Mazzie, will receive a posthumous Tony for her leadership and advocacy as she battled ovarian cancer. Mazzie, a familiar site on Chicago’s stages, died last year at age 57 from the illness, which she battled for nearly three years. She previously received Tony nominations for her work in “Passion,” “Ragtime” and “Kiss Me, Kate.”
“Hadestown,” singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell Broadway debut, leads the Tony Award nominations with 14 nods, followed by the jukebox musical built around songs by the Temptations.
The adult “Hadestown,” which intertwines the myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone, elbowed aside more familiar names, including stage adaptations of “Tootsie” and “Beetlejuice,” which both also got best musical nods.
Here’s the full list of nominations:
Best Book of a Musical
Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Dominique Morisseau
Beetlejuice
Scott Brown & Anthony King
Hadestown
Anaïs Mitchell
The Prom
Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin
Tootsie
Robert Horn
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater
Be More Chill
Music & Lyrics: Joe Iconis
Beetlejuice
Music & Lyrics: Eddie Perfect
Hadestown
Music & Lyrics: Anaïs Mitchell
The Prom
Music: Matthew Sklar
Lyrics: Chad Beguelin
To Kill a Mockingbird
Music: Adam Guettel
Tootsie
Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Annette Bening, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Santino Fontana, Tootsie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Bertie Carvel, Ink
Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band
Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird
Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This
Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ruth Wilson, King Lear
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
André De Shields, Hadestown
Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie
Patrick Page, Hadestown
Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird
Bunny Christie, Ink
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Jan Versweyveld, Network
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Peter England, King Kong
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
David Korins, Beetlejuice
Best Costume Design of a Play
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Clint Ramos, Torch Song
Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Michael Krass, Hadestown
William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
William Ivey Long, Tootsie
Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin, Ink
Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Peter Mumford, The Ferryman
Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird
Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Kevin Adams, The Cher Show
Howell Binkley, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Bradley King, Hadestown
Peter Mumford, King Kong
Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice
Best Sound Design of a Play
Adam Cork, Ink
Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird
Fitz Patton, Choir Boy
Nick Powell, The Ferryman
Eric Sleichim, Network
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice
Peter Hylenski, King Kong
Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Drew Levy, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown
Best Direction of a Play
Rupert Goold, Ink
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
Ivo van Hove, Network
George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Best Direction of a Musical
Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
Scott Ellis, Tootsie
Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Des McAnuff, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Casey Nicholaw, The Prom
Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy
Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
Denis Jones, Tootsie
David Neumann, Hadestown
Sergio Trujillo, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Best Orchestrations
Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
Simon Hale, Tootsie
Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate
Daniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Harold Wheeler, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-competitive Categories
—Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater
Rosemary Harris
Terrence McNally
Harold Wheeler
—Special Tony Awards
Marin Mazzie
Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company
Jason Michael Webb
The 73rd Annual Tony Awards will air at 7 p.m. June 9 on CBS. James Corden hosts.
Contributing: Associated Press