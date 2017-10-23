Top 3 best touchdown celebrations of Week 7

The Steelers play hide-and-seek as their touchdown celebration Sunday. | Twitter

One of the best things the NFL has done in a long time was easing up on its celebration rules before this season.

The celebrations on Sunday didn’t disappoint one bit. In fact, it might have been the best week for celebrations this season.

Here are the top-3 Week 7 touchdown celebrations in case you missed them.

1. Hide-and-seek

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Le’Veon Bell turned everyone’s favorite childhood game into everyone’s favorite touchdown celebration. After Smith-Schuster scored, he covered his eyes as Bell ran to hide and the rest was history.

Hide n’ Seek TD celebration might be the best one yet this season. pic.twitter.com/04JBIBaaz9 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 22, 2017

2. My work here is done

The Lambeau leap might have some competition. Matt Forte connected with Robby Anderson to score a touchdown. Anderson then jumped into the front row, kicked up his feet and took a much needed break.

Robby Anderson jumps into the stands and takes a seat for a must-see TD celebration 👀 pic.twitter.com/aQ3uA8iARJ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 22, 2017

3. Drink the juice

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry celebrated his touchdown by opening a can of “juice” and drinking it while staring down some fans.