Tornado causes damage, power outages in Manhattan

Multiple tornados have touched down in Will County, according to the National Weather Service. | National Weather Service

At least one tornado touched down Tuesday evening in southwest suburban Will County, and authorities are investigating reports of another.

The tornado touched down and “did some damage” shortly before 7 p.m. near Manhattan, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Ricky Castro. The weather service also received unconfirmed reports of another tornado in Will County.

A surveyor was sent out to investigate the reports Wednesday morning, Castro said.

Multiple tornado touchdowns in central Will County with the tornado warned thunderstorm. Head indoors immediately for safe shelter if you're in the path of this storm! #ilwx https://t.co/RiwWAyMNJE — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 26, 2018

The tornado knocked over trees, caused wind damage from flying debris and left some area without power, but no structures appeared to have been damaged, according to a statement from the Village of Manhattan. Emergency crews were working to assess the damage and restore power.

As of 11 a.m., two power outages were being reported near Manhattan, according to ComEd.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Will County including Frankfort and Wilton Center Tuesday evening but expired by 7:30 p.m., according to the weather service.