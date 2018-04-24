Toronto van driver charged with 10 counts of murder

Farzad Salehi consoles his wife, Mehrsa Marjani, who was at a nearby cafe and witnessed the aftermath when a van plowed down a crowded sidewalk in Toronto. | Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO — A judge in Canada has ordered the 25-year-old man suspected of plowing a van into pedestrians in north Toronto detained on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 of attempted murder.

Suspect Alek Minassian learned of the charges in a brief initial hearing before a judge in Toronto on Tuesday.

Minassian wore a white jail jumpsuit and had his hands handcuffed. He showed little emotion.

He was asked to say his name and if he understood an order not to have any contact with anyone injured in Monday’s crash scene on a busy sidewalk.

He did not enter a plea to the charges and was ordered to return to court on May 10.

