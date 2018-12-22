Torrence Avenue Bridge to close Saturday morning over Calumet River

The Torrence Avenue Bridge will be closed for repairs Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The bridge will be closed over the Calumet River about 10 a.m. to accommodate repairs to bridge gates, the department said.

Northbound traffic will be rerouted east on 126th Street, north on Avenue O, east on 106th Street, north on Ewing Avenue, northwest on Indianapolis Avenue, west on 100th Street and back to Torrence Avenue, the department said.

Southbound traffic will detour west on 122nd Street, north on Stony Island Avenue, South on Doty Avenue, east on 103th Street and back to Torrence Avenue, the department said.

Closures will last up to three hours, the department said.