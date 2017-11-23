4 in 5 Illinois debris dump sites high in toxins

In this Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, photo, several slabs of demolition concrete waste that will be recycled and made into a "clean" fine fill material, background left, and "clean" course fill material, background right, sit at the Chicago Street Clean Construction Demolition Debris facility in Joliet, Ill. Four in five Illinois quarries that backfill with concrete and other demolition waste show higher-than-acceptable levels of toxins, according to state sampling results obtained by The Associated Press. Boyer said he noted during a recent meeting with IEPA regulators that follow-up toxin assessments were not done. He said they agreed when he suggested thorough testing of samples from his site would show there's no threat. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: ILCA104

SPRINGFIELD — In testing of soil samples last spring, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency found higher-than-allowable toxins in 80 percent of the quarries and excavation pits licensed to accept “clean construction-demolition debris” as backfill, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act.

Here are the sites issued violation notices by the IEPA and the counties in which they’re located:

Bureau County

Universal Aggregate Quarry

Carroll County

Brookville Quarry

Champaign County

Mahomet Sport Redi-Mix

Cook County

Elgin Clean Soils Fill Site

Bartlett-Gifford East (1-3)

Bartlett-Gifford East (4)

Glenwood-Lambrecht

Lyons-Reliable Lyons

Richton Park

Thornton-Ridge Road

Rio Vista

McCook-Vulcan Construction Materials-McCook Quarry

Douglas County

Murdock-Little, Willis

Kane County

Bartlett-47 Acres-Southwind Business Park

Elburn-Baldmound

East Dundee-Beverly Materials

Bartlett-BHBP-NE

Bartlett-BHBP-South

Bartlett-BHBP-SW

Elburn-Lorang Road

Aurora-Heartland Recycling

South Elgin-LaFarge Aggregates Fox River Quarry

Kaneville-Lakeview Estates

Hampshire Township-Melms Gravel

South Elgin-Middle Street

East Dundee-Palumbo Management

Elburn-VCNA-Prairie Materials Yard 91

Huntley-Square Barn Road Quarry

Kankakee County

Kankakee Recycling

Manteno-Prairie Yard 95

Manteno-Vulcan Construction Materials

Manteno-Vulcan Construction Materials 2

Kendall County

Oswego-Fox Ridge Stone

Bristol-Fox Valley

Plano Clean Fill Site

Lisbon-Vulcan Construction Materials

Lake County

Berger Excavating-East Pit

Midwest Aggregates

Oaks

LaSalle County

Sheridan Sand & Gravel-N4201 Road

Sheridan Sand & Gravel-Wiensland

McHenry County

Algonquin Township-Consolidated Materials

Huntley-Foster Road Quarry

Algonquin-Hanson Material Service

Lake in the Hills

Woodstock-Lily Pond Stone

McHenry-Petersen Sand & Gravel

East Dundee-Prairie Materials Yard 92

McHenry-Reliable Sand & Gravel

Thelen Sand & Gravel

McLean County

Downs-McLean County Asphalt

Downs-Rowe Construction Co.

Downs-Stark, David

Shirley-Stringtown Pit

Putnam County

Hennepin Pit

Sangamon County

Mechanicsburg-Buckhart Sand & Gravel

Tazewell County

Farmdale Pit

Whiteside County

Quality Ready Mix Concrete Co.

Will County

Joliet-Black Forest-Zurich

Joliet-Chicago Street

Elmhurst Chicago Stone

Romeoville-Hanson Material Services

Romeoville-Orange Crush

Joliet-Richards Street

Plainfield-WillCo Green 1

Plainfield-WillCo Green 2

Winnebago County

Rockford-Auburn

Rockford-Cooling

Roscoe-Northern Illinois Svc Co

Rockford-Northern Illinois Svc-Auburn

Rockford-Pierpont Quarry

South Beloit

Loves Park-Speedway Quarry

Roscoe-Stenstrom Sand & Gravel

Source: Illinois Environmental Protection Agency