SPRINGFIELD — In testing of soil samples last spring, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency found higher-than-allowable toxins in 80 percent of the quarries and excavation pits licensed to accept “clean construction-demolition debris” as backfill, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act.
Here are the sites issued violation notices by the IEPA and the counties in which they’re located:
Bureau County
Universal Aggregate Quarry
Carroll County
Brookville Quarry
Champaign County
Mahomet Sport Redi-Mix
Cook County
Elgin Clean Soils Fill Site
Bartlett-Gifford East (1-3)
Bartlett-Gifford East (4)
Glenwood-Lambrecht
Lyons-Reliable Lyons
Richton Park
Thornton-Ridge Road
Rio Vista
McCook-Vulcan Construction Materials-McCook Quarry
Douglas County
Murdock-Little, Willis
Kane County
Bartlett-47 Acres-Southwind Business Park
Elburn-Baldmound
East Dundee-Beverly Materials
Bartlett-BHBP-NE
Bartlett-BHBP-South
Bartlett-BHBP-SW
Elburn-Lorang Road
Aurora-Heartland Recycling
South Elgin-LaFarge Aggregates Fox River Quarry
Kaneville-Lakeview Estates
Hampshire Township-Melms Gravel
South Elgin-Middle Street
East Dundee-Palumbo Management
Elburn-VCNA-Prairie Materials Yard 91
Huntley-Square Barn Road Quarry
Kankakee County
Kankakee Recycling
Manteno-Prairie Yard 95
Manteno-Vulcan Construction Materials
Manteno-Vulcan Construction Materials 2
Kendall County
Oswego-Fox Ridge Stone
Bristol-Fox Valley
Plano Clean Fill Site
Lisbon-Vulcan Construction Materials
Lake County
Berger Excavating-East Pit
Midwest Aggregates
Oaks
LaSalle County
Sheridan Sand & Gravel-N4201 Road
Sheridan Sand & Gravel-Wiensland
McHenry County
Algonquin Township-Consolidated Materials
Huntley-Foster Road Quarry
Algonquin-Hanson Material Service
Lake in the Hills
Woodstock-Lily Pond Stone
McHenry-Petersen Sand & Gravel
East Dundee-Prairie Materials Yard 92
McHenry-Reliable Sand & Gravel
Thelen Sand & Gravel
McLean County
Downs-McLean County Asphalt
Downs-Rowe Construction Co.
Downs-Stark, David
Shirley-Stringtown Pit
Putnam County
Hennepin Pit
Sangamon County
Mechanicsburg-Buckhart Sand & Gravel
Tazewell County
Farmdale Pit
Whiteside County
Quality Ready Mix Concrete Co.
Will County
Joliet-Black Forest-Zurich
Joliet-Chicago Street
Elmhurst Chicago Stone
Romeoville-Hanson Material Services
Romeoville-Orange Crush
Joliet-Richards Street
Plainfield-WillCo Green 1
Plainfield-WillCo Green 2
Winnebago County
Rockford-Auburn
Rockford-Cooling
Roscoe-Northern Illinois Svc Co
Rockford-Northern Illinois Svc-Auburn
Rockford-Pierpont Quarry
South Beloit
Loves Park-Speedway Quarry
Roscoe-Stenstrom Sand & Gravel
Source: Illinois Environmental Protection Agency