Traffic aide struck by hit-and-run driver on South Side

A traffic control aide was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side.

The aide was struck at 3:25 p.m. in the 500 block of 31st Street by a white Hyundai Elantra, Chicago police said.

The man, 26, was treated at Mercy Hospital for a knee injury, police said. It was unclear if he was in the street when he was hit.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.