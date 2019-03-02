Driver fleeing traffic stop injures officer, 2 others on West Side
Three people, including a Chicago police officer, were injured by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop Saturday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
The driver of the vehicle took off from the stop after initially pulling over at 7:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Madison Street, police said.
The fleeing vehicle first hit a squad car and injured an officer before crashing a short distance away and injuring two more people, police said. Injuries to all three hurt in the incident were considered minor.
One person was taken into custody, police said.