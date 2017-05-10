Traffic stopped on I-355 south for crash investigation

Traffic was stopped on the Veterans Memorial Tollway Thursday night while authorities investigate a crash in the southbound lanes near west suburban Woodridge.

The crash between a semitrailer and SUV happened about 7:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near plaza 89, Illinois State Police said.

One driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, state police said, but did not specify which driver was injured. Neither vehicle had passengers.

The semitrailer was tipped over and leaning on a median wall, police said. Two light poles were knocked down and debris from the crash was in the roadway.

All lanes were closed.