Train service resumes after CTA employee falls at Halsted Green Line station

Trains were temporarily halted Friday afternoon after a CTA employee fell on a catwalk at the Halsted Green Line station.

Power to the tracks was shut down and trains were stopped at 2:57 p.m. after the employee fell while on a catwalk at the station, 6321 S. Halsted St., according to CTA spokeswoman Catherine Hosinski. Firefighters responded to assist the employee.

The person did not make contact with a train or the electrified third rail, Hosinski said. It was not immediately clear whether they were taken to a hospital.

Power was restored and train service resumed at 3:16 p.m., Hosinski said.