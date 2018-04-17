Train strikes car, kills 1 in Indiana

A person was killed when her car was struck by a train Monday in Portage, Indiana.

Officers were called about 6:50 p.m. to the railroad crossing at County Line Road and U.S. Highway 12 where the crash occurred.

Witnesses said a female was driving a white Chevrolet Impala southbound on County Line Road behind a school bus that came to a stop after crossing the train tracks. The car stopped on the tracks and was struck by an eastbound Norfolk Southern train, according to the Porter County Coroner.

The driver, who was from Porter County, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is not being released pending notification of family, said the coroner.

The crash is being investigated by Gary police.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the crash, the coroner said.