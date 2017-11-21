Transcript: President Trump’s remarks on Senate candidate Roy Moore

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Washington for a Thanksgiving trip to Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., as first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron wait. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Transcript of President Donald Trump’s remarks on the South Lawn of the White House, supplied by Office of the Press Secretary

Q Mr. President, are you ready to talk about Roy Moore at all?

THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, I’ll be talking about him. I can tell you one thing for sure: We don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat — Jones. I’ve looked at his record. It’s terrible on crime. It’s terrible on the border. It’s terrible on the military. I can tell you for a fact, we do not need somebody that’s going to be bad on crime, bad on borders, bad with the military, bad for the Second Amendment.

Q Is Roy Moore, a child molester, better than a Democrat? He’s an accused —

THE PRESIDENT: Well, he denies it. Look, he denies it. I mean, if you look at what is really going on, and you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours, he totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen. And, you know, you have to listen to him also. You’re talking about, he said 40 years ago this did not happen. So, you know —

Q Are you going to campaign for Roy Moore?

THE PRESIDENT: I’ll be letting you know next week. But I can tell you, you don’t need somebody who’s soft on crime, like Jones.

Q Mr. President, what is your message to women, sir, during this pivotal moment in our country where we’re talking about sexual misconduct? You’ve had your own allegations against you. What do you say to women?

THE PRESIDENT: Let me just tell you, Roy Moore denies it. That’s all I can say. He denies it. And, by the way, he totally denies it.

Q Mr. President, what is your message to women? This is a pivotal moment in our nation’s history.

THE PRESIDENT: Women are very special. I think it’s a very special time because a lot of things are coming out, and I think that’s good for our society, and I think it’s very, very good for women. And I’m very happy a lot of these things are coming out, and I’m very happy it’s being exposed.

Q Should Al Franken resign now?

THE PRESIDENT: I don’t know — look, I don’t want to speak for Al Franken. I don’t know what happened.

Q What about John Conyers?

THE PRESIDENT: I just heard about Conyers two minutes ago.

As far as Franken is concerned, he’s going to have to speak for himself. I’d rather have him speak for himself.

Q What did you say to Vladimir Putin, sir?

THE PRESIDENT: We had a great call with President Putin. We’re talking about peace in Syria — very important. We’re talking about North Korea. We had a call that lasted almost an hour and a half. We’ve just put out a release on the call. But we’re talking very strongly about bringing peace for Syria. We’re talking about very strongly about North Korea and Ukraine.

Q The AT&T-Time Warner merger, sir — what do you think about it?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, I’m not going to get involved in litigation. But, personally, I’ve always felt that that was a deal that’s not good for the country. I think your pricing is going to go up. I don’t think it’s a good deal for the country. But I’m not going to get involved. It’s litigation.

Thank you, everybody. Have a very great Thanksgiving.

Q Do you believe Roy Moore’s denials? Do you believe him?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, he denies. I mean, Roy Moore denies it. And, by the way, he gives a total denial. And I do have to say, 40 years is a long time. He’s run eight races, and this has never comes up. So 40 years is a long time. The women are Trump voters; most of them are Trump voters. All you can do is, you have to do what you have to do. He totally denies it.

Q Mr. President, do you believe Congress should release the names of lawmakers who have settled on sexual harassment claims?

THE PRESIDENT: I do. I really do. I think they should. Thank you. Have a good Thanksgiving, everybody.