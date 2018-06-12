‘Trash Panda’ reaches roof after scaling downtown St. Paul tower

A raccoon stretches itself on the window sill of the Paige Donnelly Law Firm on the 23rd floor of the UBS Tower in St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. | Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A raccoon that became an internet sensation by scaling a 25-story office tower in downtown St. Paul was safely trapped early Wednesday, and animal control officials were preparing to release it back into the wild.

Chelsey DeMers, assistant general manager of Wildlife Management Services, said the raccoon was caught in a live trap baited with cat food on top of UBS Plaza before dawn Wednesday. Wildlife Management Services provides animal control services for St. Paul.

DeMers said the raccoon was in good condition and able to eat.

A company technician was expected to set it free later in the day at a site yet to be determined, DeMers said. The company would need permission to release it on public property, she said, but could also set it free on private property north of the Twin Cities.

The raccoon’s adventures caused a stir on social media as it scaled the tower Tuesday, with many Twitter users voicing concern for its safety or joking about the drama as its climb was livestreamed by several broadcasters. Along the way, the raccoon was nicknamed “trash panda.”

The animal made it to the roof early Wednesday, where the baited traps were waiting.

Nearby Minnesota Public Radio, which broke the story and closely followed the raccoon’s climb from its headquarters less than a block away, branded the animal #mprraccoon.

The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

He is on the ledge on our floor. He seems to be doing well. We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there. We all just have to keep our fingers crossed.. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/HY1PkuFKz0 — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 12, 2018

Me hitting refresh to see if there's any new news on the #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/t3MNIjxcuG — Jean (@minnesotahungry) June 12, 2018

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO — Ben (@Johnson88Ben) June 12, 2018