Man with Alzheimer’s reported missing in Logan Square

A 60-year-old man has been reported missing from the Northwest Side.

Travis Simpson was last seen Monday in the 3000 block of West Diversey Avenue, Chicago police said.

Simpson, who lives in the Montclare neighborhood, has Alzheimer’s Disease and may not be able to find his way home, police said.

He was wearing a black leather jacket, a gray t-shirt with a “New Orleans” graphic, and blue jeans, police said. Simpson is 6-feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Simpson was reported missing twice in 2018 after he left Community First Hospital.

Anyone with tips was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.