Treasurer of Round Lake Beach civic foundation charged with felony theft

The treasurer of a civic foundation in northwest suburban Round Lake Beach gave herself up to authorities Friday after a warrant was issued for her arrest on felony theft charges.

Debra Knill, treasurer of the Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Foundation, turned herself in at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, according to Round Lake Beach police.

Knill faces three felony counts of theft, police said. She has been released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

Knill, of Round Lake Beach, was charged after an investigation found inconsistencies in the financial records she maintained for the foundation, which resulted in more than $10,000 missing from the foundation’s account, police said.

The nonprofit foundation was formed in 2006 to raise funds and promote events in support of the village’s Cultural and Civic Center at 2007 Civic Center Way, police said.

The foundation was responsible for the financial affairs of the annual Village Festival, but in June the village began receiving unpaid bills for services performed by vendors at the festival, police said. An audit was conducted, leading authorities to find inconsistencies in its record keeping.