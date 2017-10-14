Tri-State traffic shift, lane closures start Sunday in South Holland

A traffic shift will start Sunday for road repairs on the Tri-State Tollway in the south suburbs.

A weeklong traffic shift will start at 7 p.m. Sunday for northbound traffic on I-294/I-80 between Halsted Street and the Lincoln Oasis in South Holland, according to a statement from the Illinois Tollway. The shift will provide a work zone to accommodate roadway repairs.

Lane closures in both directions will also begin this weekend between the Bishop Ford Freeway and 95th Street, tollway officials said. These closures, which will affect up to three lanes at a time, will continue through October.

The Tri-State repair project is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.