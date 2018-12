Woman wounded in crossfire in Tri-Taylor drive-by shooting

A woman was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on the Near West Side.

About 4:10 p.m., the 33-year-old was exiting her vehicle in the 2300 block of West Taylor Street when two vehicles passed by with people inside firing shots at each other, Chicago police said.

The woman, who was not the intended target, was shot in the left leg and took herself to Rush University Medical Center in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.