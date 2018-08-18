Trio of boys steal vehicle, hospitalized after crashing three times on West Side

A vehicle stolen by three boys was initially spotted Saturday morning in the 200 block of North Karlov running stop signs and red lights. | Google Maps

Three boys were hospitalized after stealing a vehicle and crashing it three times Saturday morning after police saw them driving erratically in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers spotted the vehicle running stop signs and red lights about 11:25 a.m. in the 200 block of North Karlov, according to Chicago police. When officers ran its license plate information, they learned the vehicle was stolen.

The stolen vehicle struck a light pole in the 4100 block of West Madison after it continued traveling northbound on North Karlov when officers tried to stop it, police said. Following the collision, the teens in the stolen vehicle continued to try to evade the authorities and struck two other vehicles in the 3900 block of West Madison.

The trio who stole the vehicle, which includes a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys, were taken to Stroger Hospital, all in good condition, and would be charged accordingly, police said. No other injuries were reported.