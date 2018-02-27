Trio charged with CTA tunnel robbery in Loop

Three people have been charged with robbing a teenage boy earlier this month in a CTA pedestrian tunnel in the Loop.

Delonte Sawter, 20, of the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood; Dernandiez Lindsey, 18, of the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood; and a 17-year-old boy were each charged with a felony count of armed robbery for the Feb. 13 hold-up, according to a statement from Chicago Police.

The suspects and other males approached the 17-year-old victim about 7 a.m. and demanded his property in the tunnel in the 200 block of South State, police said. They then hit him in the mouth, took his property and left.

Police issued a community alert last week in which they warned area residents about the robbery, as well as similar robberies about 9:15 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 100 block of South State and about 7 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 200 block of South Dearborn.