Trio charged with Elgin home invasion

Three men were charged with a home invasion early Sunday in northwest suburban Elgin.

They forcibly broke into a home about 1:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Oakland Avenue, according to Elgin police. After struggling with the homeowners, who they knew, the men ran off.

Lukas Naurecki, 31, of McHenry, was armed with a handgun during the robbery, while 25-year-old Pawel Naurecki, of Round Lake, was armed with a knife, police said. Oscar Landa, 31, of Elgin, was unarmed during the robbery.

Lukas Naurecki was charged with felony counts of home invasion with a firearm, home invasion causing injury and trespass to a residence, police said.

Pawel Naurecki was charged with felony counts of home invasion with a dangerous weapon and trespass to residence, police said.

Landa was charged with a felony count of trespass to a residence, police said.

They are all set to appear in bond court in Kane County on Tuesday, police said.