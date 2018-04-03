Trio charged with sexually assaulting girl, 16, in vacant Ford Heights home

Three men have been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl Saturday in south suburban Ford Heights.

Kwasi McMillian, 19, of Country Club Hills; Deandre Guy, 18, of Crete; and Jose Argue, 19, of Markham, have each been charged with a felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called about 4:45 p.m. Saturday for reports of a “suspicious circumstance” at a vacant home in the 1400 block of Greenwood Avenue in Ford Heights, the sheriff’s office said. They arrived to find the three men in the home and the girl hidden in a closet.

Investigators determined that the girl had been walking in Sauk Village earlier that afternoon when McMillian, Guy and Argue took her, brought her to the vacant home and sexually assaulted her, the sheriff’s office said.

All three suspects were expected to appear for a bond hearing Tuesday at the Markham Courthouse.