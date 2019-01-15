Trio stealing alcohol, energy drinks from stores across city: police

Police are looking for a woman and two men who shoplifted liquor and energy drinks last month from stores throughout Chicago.

In each case, they grabbed the drinks off the shelves and ran out without paying, according to a community alert from Chicago police. An employee was hurt during one of their escapes.

The suspects were described as: a 30-year-old black man who was between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-2 and between 180 and 200 pounds; a 50-year-old black woman who was 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds; and a 30-year-old white man who was 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds.

The incidents occurred:

during the afternoon Dec. 20 in the 8000 block of South Ashland Avenue in Gresham;

during the morning Dec. 29 in the 600 block of North State Street in Near North Side; and

during the morning Dec. 31 in the 800 block of West Van Buren Street in Greektown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.