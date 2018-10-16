No mention of Chicago in TripAdvisor’s ‘best pizzerias’ list

Welp. In a TripAdvisor list of the 10 best pizzerias in the country, there’s no mention of a Chicago pizza place.

As if that weren’t shocking enough, the very best pizza place in the country, according to TripAdvisor, is Regina Pizza in Boston.

So what exactly was the “methodology” behind this list? TripAdvisor said it based the top 10 on millions of reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor diners, taking into account both the quality and quantity of the reviews. The list gave more weight to reviews from within the past year.

Second place went to Bleecker Street Pizza in New York City, and third went to Modern Apizza in New Haven, Connecticut. Other perplexing list-makers included spots in Anchorage, Alaska; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and not one, but two Nashville pizzerias.

But in TripAdvisor’s list of the best pizza cities in the country, Chicago came in second, after New York City. There was no mention of Nashville on the “Top 10 U.S. Pizza Cities List.”

We’ll be over here scratching our heads.