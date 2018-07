Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in Englewood: police

Three people were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The shooting happened about 5:35 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Wells Street, according to Chicago Police.

Three males were shot, and two of them was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead, police said. The other person was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital.

The conditions of the wounded were not released.