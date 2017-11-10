Triple-whammy of regulations on Chicago hotels

Chicago hotels have already endured city and county tax increases that have raised the total hotel room tax to a highest in the nation, 17.4 percent.

That’s well above Las Vegas and Orlando, Chicago’s two biggest rivals for convention business.

Now, they’ll be dealing with three new mandates almost certain to increase the cost of doing business.

The first of the measures teed up for approval by the City Council Wednesday follows an emotional appeal from hotel workers who claim to have been sexually harassed.

It requires hotels to provide employees working alone with portable panic buttons — akin to a Medic-Alert worn by senior citizens — that would alert hotel security. Instead of connecting the panic button to 911 and summoning overburdened police officers, Harris said she decided to trust hotel security.

The ordinance championed by Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) at the behest of Unite Here Local 1 would also require hotels to “develop, maintain and comply with a written, anti-sexual harassment policy.” It would allow the complaining employee to “cease work and leave the immediate area where danger is perceived” until hotel security personnel or police arrive, and sexually harassed employees would be allowed to work on a different floor until the offending guest checks out of the hotel.

Hotels would be required to have the written sexual harassment policy in place 60 days after a final City Council vote on the ordinance, and they would have until July 1, 2018, to equip hotel employees with panic buttons.

Two violations within one year would be grounds to strip the hotel of its license to do business in Chicago.

Fifty-eight percent of hotel workers surveyed last fall by Unite Here Local 1 reported having been sexually harassed by a guest. Forty-nine percent of hotel housekeepers reported that guests had exposed themselves, flashed them or answered the door naked.

Those are not just statistics to Cecilia, a 28-year veteran mini-bar attendant at a Chicago hotel who works alone in guest rooms.

During a committee hearing last week, Cecilia told the harrowing story of what happened when she knocked on t he door of a guest room and heard the words, “You can come in.”

“The man was sitting at his desk in front of a computer. I heard the sounds of the computer. I looked over and realized he was watching porn and masturbating,” Cecilia, who refused to give her last name, said through an interpreter.

“I was so horrified and afraid. I ran from the room. The experience left me feeling dirty and without dignity. And since that experience, I felt scared about what could happen every time I open the door to a guest room. Having a panic button would make me feel safer.”

The second regulation would make it a crime for hotels to “fail to monitor and restrict guest access to non-guest areas.” The mandate would require hotels to “install `no guest access’ signs at all entry access points to non-guest areas” and secure those areas to prevent unauthorized access.”

“This is obviously in response to the sad tragedy that occurred in Rosemont, where the young lady found herself trapped in a cooler. It’s clear that there ought to be adequate warnings and that the hotel should take responsibility for those areas of the hotel,” said Finance Committee Chairman Edward Burke (14th), chief sponsor of the ordinance.

Burke was referring to death of 19-year-old West Side woman Kenneka Jenkins, whose body was found in a hotel freezer.

The third regulation would require Chicago hotels to have defibrillators—at least one in every ballroom or banquet hall and another at the main desk–capable of shocking the heart back into rhythym in the event that guests or employees suffer a heart attack.

Burke and Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) joined forces to champion that mandate in response to three deaths at Chicago hotels.

Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), whose downtown ward is home to more than 60 percent of Chicago hotels, has noted that hotels already bear a “significant tax burden.” Marc Gordon, CEO of the Il. Hotel and Lodging Association, has called the defibrillator mandate “unfair.” He has argued that the sexual harassment mandates are unnecessary and would “cost our hotels a good deal of money.”