Trooper Brooke Jones-Story’s family remembers her love of Cubs, Disney films

The family of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story released a statement Saturday night, fondly recalling the life of a woman dedicated to her family and the protection of others.

Jones-Story, who was hit and killed Thursday by a semitrailer while she was investigating a vehicle near Rockford, was the fifteenth state trooper hit by a vehicle this year and the second killed.

Her family’s letter went beyond those numbers, describing a woman with a passion for her job, the Chicago Cubs and Disney movies.

“When Brooke wasn’t working, she could be found working with rescue animals on her farm, cheering for the Cubs, working out with her CrossFit family and watching all the Disney movies she could find,” her family wrote.

Jones-Story grew up in rural Illinois with a strong sense of service. She dedicated herself to becoming a Trooper, and through her service, she gained a family in blue and met her husband, according to the letter, which was provided by Illinois State Police.

Jones-Story’s family said they will always remember her as a “dedicated, courageous, loving and passionate officer and the absolute best person you could meet.”

“Brooke will be sorely missed,” the statement concluded, “and is loved and celebrated for a life committed to her family and the service of others.”

A visitation will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Warren High School in Warren, and the funeral will take place at 2 p.m. the following day at Warren High School.