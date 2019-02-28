Truck crash on Lower Wacker Drive near Willis Tower sparks HazMat response

An accident involving a diesel-engine truck temporarily closed down Lower Wacker Drive Thursday morning as crews worked to clean up a spill.

About 5:30 a.m., the truck crashed at 233 Wacker Drive on the loading dock for the Willis Tower, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

No one was injured, CFD said. It was not immediately known what the truck bumped into.

The crash punctured the truck’s diesel fuel tank and prompted a Level 1 HazMat response to wipe away the spill, CFD said. Lower Wacker Drive was shut off for a few blocks as crews mopped up the scene.