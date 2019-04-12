Police stop ‘slow roll’ truck protest from exiting Dan Ryan downtown

Authorities prevented a “slow roll” protest by truck drivers from exiting the Dan Ryan Expressway downtown Friday morning.

A group of truckers started driving slowly on Interstate 57 about 10 a.m. from Monee toward the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

When the trucks reached the Ohio Street exit, state and Chicago police prevented them from driving onto the city’s streets, state police said. The trucks continued onto the Kennedy Expressway.

At least 15 truck drivers planned to drive to downtown Chicago, and then back again, according to Daniel Dorris, an organizer of the group Black Smoke Matters.

The truckers hope to bring attention to regulations in their industry.

“Our grievances are falling on deaf ears. We’re not getting results,” Dorris said.

The truckers planned to drive single-file in the right lane at the minimum posted speed limit and pass the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Center in Matteson, and then Trump Tower downtown, Dorris said.

State police warned the group that backups could cause traffic crashes and serious harm to other drivers. Police said that participating truckers could be held liable for resulting traffic crashes.