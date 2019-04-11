Truckers plan Tri-State ‘slow roll’ protest for Friday

Illinois State Police are warning truck drivers against a planned “slow roll” protest on the Tri-State Expressway set for Friday morning.

A group of truckers plans to drive slowly in the lanes of I-294 and cause massive congestion and backups, state police said in a statement Thursday evening.

The truck drivers hope to bring attention to regulations in their industry.

State police warned the group that “backups are a significant contributing cause of traffic crashes, which lead to property damage, personal injury, and possibly death.”

Police said they respect the rights of citizens to express their opinions, but that the plan to cause a traffic jam is “dangerous to the innocent motoring public.”

State police warned that participating drivers could be held liable for resulting traffic crashes.

One group of protesting truckers said they are fighting for more flexible working hours, relaxed rules on “electronic logging devices,” more training for new semitrailer drivers and more truck parking and amenities along expressways.

Neither police nor protesters have said where on the Tri-State the protest will occur.