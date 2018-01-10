Trucking company, driver sued over fatal Tri-State Tollway crash in Worth

A trucking company and one of its drivers is being sued in connection with a fatal crash last year on the Tri-State Tollway in southwest suburban Worth.

The six-count suit, filed Wednesday by Wilma Gibson as estate administrator for Brian Shelly Gibson, seeks more than $300,000 from LC Trucking, LLC and the driver, Christopher Strout.

At 4:38 a.m. Oct. 16, a semi-truck struck Gibson’s car in a northbound lane of Interstate 294 near 115th Street, according to Illinois State Police. The semi then overturned and the car became “engulfed in flames.”

Gibson, of Atlanta, Georgia, was unable to get out of his car and died, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the semi and two passengers from the car were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Strout was driving the semi, according to the suit.

Gibson suffered multiple injuries as a result of the crash, as well as mental suffering, the suit claims. He also incurred medical expenses.

The lawsuit claims Strout was negligent in his driving and that his actions contributed to Gibson’s death. In addition, the suit alleges that LC Trucking acted negligently by employing Strout.

LC Trucking did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.