President Donald Trump was back on Twitter Saturday afternoon urging NFL players to stand tomorrow for the national anthem.
His tweet followed tweets earlier in the afternoon that said his administration is doing what it should to help hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico, where many of its residents are still without power and don’t have enough food or water.
Dozens of NFL players – and even some team owners – have locked arms or kneeled during the playing of the national anthem in recent days as the president continues to criticize professional athletes on Twitter.