Trump back on Twitter telling NFL players they should stand for anthem

In this Sept. 24, 2017 photo, several New England Patriots players kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass. | AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

President Donald Trump was back on Twitter Saturday afternoon urging NFL players to stand tomorrow for the national anthem.

Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

His tweet followed tweets earlier in the afternoon that said his administration is doing what it should to help hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico, where many of its residents are still without power and don’t have enough food or water.

Dozens of NFL players – and even some team owners – have locked arms or kneeled during the playing of the national anthem in recent days as the president continues to criticize professional athletes on Twitter.

The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017