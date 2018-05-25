Trump backs FOP in protest against Mayor Rahm Emanuel in tweet

President Donald Trump, in a tweet on Friday, threw his support behind the Chicago’s Police union in their recent protests against Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

“Chicago Police have every right to legally protest against the mayor and an administration that just won’t let them do their job,” Trump wrote in the tweet.

The police union welcomed Trump’s encouragement.

“We 100 percent agree with that statement and appreciate the president’s support,” said Martin Preib, second president of the Fraternal Order of Police. “The police would like to be able to do their jobs.”

Chicago Police have every right to legally protest against the mayor and an administration that just won’t let them do their job. The killings are at a record pace and tough police work, which Chicago will not allow, would bring things back to order fast…the killings must stop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

The FOP protested at City Hall on Wednesday, blasting Emanuel and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with chants such as “Rahm must go, back the blue!” and holding signs that read “Blue Lives Matter” and “NOPA COPA.”

The officers accused the mayor of turning his back on them.

Counter-protesters, chanting “shame on y’all” and “This is wrong,” were escorted out of City Council chambers.

After the protest, the decision to vote on a $95 million police and fire training academy in West Garfield Park was delayed until Friday — when the council approved the funds.

“We are asking for accountability. We are asking for these funds to go to our communities,” a #NoCopAcademy protester said outside the chambers, whose sentiment matches that of Chance the Rapper, Black Lives Matter, and other groups.