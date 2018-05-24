Trump cancels June 12 North Korea summit in Singapore

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday morning canceled an upcoming June 12 summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

In a three paragraph letter to Kim Jong Un released by the White House, Trump said it was “inappropriate, at this time” for the meeting because of his statement, not specified in the letter, that showed “Tremendous anger and open hostility.”

Trump added, “You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.”

The president apparently was referring to a North Korean government statement calling Vice President Mike Pence a “political dummy” and said it is just as ready to meet in a nuclear confrontation as at the negotiating table.

Trump also wrote that North Korea’s leader should not “hesitate to call me or write” if he changes his mind about their now-canceled summit.

Contributing: Associated Press