Trump complains of ‘STUPID TRADE’ with China

President Donald Trump is complaining that Chinese tariffs for U.S. cars are much higher than U.S. tariffs for Chinese automobiles. | Chinatopix via AP

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is complaining about “STUPID TRADE” with China, saying that Chinese tariffs for U.S. cars are much higher than U.S. tariffs for Chinese automobiles.

In a tweet on Monday morning Trump says that when a Chinese-made vehicle is sent to the U.S., the tariff is only 2.5 percent, while American cars exported to China are slapped with a 25 percent tariff.

Trump asks, “Does that sound like free or fair trade.” His says, “No, it sounds like STUPID TRADE.”

China charges total duties of 25 percent on most imported cars — a 10 percent customs tariff plus a 15 percent auto tax. Since December 2016, Beijing also has charged an additional 10 percent on “super-luxury” vehicles priced above $200,000.

Investors across the globe are bracing for uncertain markets over an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Trump has called on Beijing to ease trade barriers “because it is the right thing to do.”

When a car is sent to the United States from China, there is a Tariff to be paid of 2 1/2%. When a car is sent to China from the United States, there is a Tariff to be paid of 25%. Does that sound like free or fair trade. No, it sounds like STUPID TRADE – going on for years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2018

RELATED:

• Illinois may suffer in US-China trade war; soybeans, Boeing could be hurt

• Trump says US lost China trade war years ago

• US open to talks with China, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says