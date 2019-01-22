Trump tweets in defense of Covington Catholic students in viral video

In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 image made from video provided by the Survival Media Agency, a teenager wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, center left, stands in front of an elderly Native American singing and playing a drum in Washington. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington in Kentucky is looking into this and other videos that show youths, possibly from the diocese's all-male Covington Catholic High School, mocking Native Americans at a Washington rally. | Survival Media Agency via AP

More than 48 hours after a video showing students and a Native American elder went viral, President Donald Trump has weighed in on the Covington Catholic video controversy.

In a tweet Monday night, Trump expressed support for the Kentucky high school students who were shown on video in a confrontation over the weekend, saying that the teenagers had been treated unfairly in the media.

“Looking like Nick Sandman & Covington Catholic students were treated unfairly with early judgements proving out to be false – smeared by media,” Trump’s tweet read. “Not good, but making big comeback! ‘New footage shows that media was wrong about teen’s encounter with Native American’ @TuckerCarlson.”

Trump was referring to Nick Sandmann, the junior at the Northern Kentucky high school at the center of the incident. Sandmann and dozens of classmates were seen on a viral video filmed Friday standing face-to-face with Native American activist Nathan Phillips, who was pounding an indigenous drum in Sandmann’s face and chanting.

Tucker Carlson, a Fox News media personality, spoke on his show earlier Monday about the incident, which drew national backlash against the Kentucky students and, later, against the Native American man involved in the confrontation.

The initial impression was that Sandmann, seen smiling at Phillips while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat as his classmates appeared to egg on the conflict, was acting disrespectfully toward the Native American man. In the aftermath, Covington Catholic High School and the Diocese of Covington condemned the behavior of the students, with the diocese promising to investigate.

That narrative was called into question Sunday when more videos from the incident emerged, showing a group of Black Hebrew Israelites taunting the students and calling them offensive names before Phillips and his group walked between the two groups. Some accused Phillips of fanning the flames and encouraging the confrontation.

The student issued a statement later Sunday saying that he wasn’t trying to inflame tensions and that “outright lies (were) being spread about my family and me.”

RunSwitch PR, a Louisville-based public relations firm, later confirmed that it had been hired by the Sandmann family in the aftermath of the incident to “offer professional counsel with what has become a national media story” and “ensure an accurate recounting of events which occurred this past weekend.”

President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., has been a vocal supporter of the students in the aftermath of the incident.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, the congressman who represents the Covington area, and Sen. Rand Paul have also come to the defense of the Kentucky students.

